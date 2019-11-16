Eddie from Ohio: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 gold circle day of show, $37 gold circle advance, $30 day of show, $27 advance.
Ivan Appelrouth: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bisgaier, LaVelle & Milor: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
26th annual Martha’s Market: Presented by The Women’s Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pavilion at Boar’s Head Resort, $10 includes unlimited entry throughout the weekend, benefits women’s breast health care and programs.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Romantic Titans: Bruckner, Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss”: With horn soloist Katy Ambrose, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $10 students. Each UVa student may request one free ticket in advance.
”Concert of Dances” with University of Virginia Wind Ensemble and Monticello High School Bands: 6 p.m., Monticello High School, (434) 924-3052, free.
UVa Jazz Small Groups: McIntire Department of Music jazz groups perform, 7-9 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free.
“A Nice Family Gathering”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, military members and veterans, family package available.
National Theatre Live in HD: “Hansard”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.