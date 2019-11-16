Eddie from Ohio: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 gold circle day of show, $37 gold circle advance, $30 day of show, $27 advance.

Ivan Appelrouth: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Bisgaier, LaVelle & Milor: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

26th annual Martha’s Market: Presented by The Women’s Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pavilion at Boar’s Head Resort, $10 includes unlimited entry throughout the weekend, benefits women’s breast health care and programs.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Romantic Titans: Bruckner, Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss”: With horn soloist Katy Ambrose, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $10 students. Each UVa student may request one free ticket in advance.

”Concert of Dances” with University of Virginia Wind Ensemble and Monticello High School Bands: 6 p.m., Monticello High School, (434) 924-3052, free.

UVa Jazz Small Groups: McIntire Department of Music jazz groups perform, 7-9 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free.

“A Nice Family Gathering”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, military members and veterans, family package available.

National Theatre Live in HD: “Hansard”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

