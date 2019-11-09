Celebration of the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps: 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post 74 in Keswick, (434) 296-1288, free. Bring a new unwrapped toy for the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign.
Joan Shelley: A 106.1 The Corner Brighten the Corners Show with Jake Xerxes Fussell: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.
Irish Music featuring Patrick & Aaron Olwell and Friends: 2:30-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Ken and The Authenticos: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Willie DE: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
University of Virginia Flute Ensemble: “Time and Place,” 1 p.m., Rotunda Dome Room, (434) 924-3052, free.
”A Nice Family Gathering”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, military members and veterans, family package available.
”Is He Dead?”: St. Anne’s-Belfield Upper School, 2 p.m., Grisham Hall on Greenway Rise Campus at 2132 Ivy Road, $16.50, $11.50 students.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
