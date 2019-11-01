Alejandro Aranda Is Scarypoolparty with Sucre: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $23, $20 advance, sold out.

Latin Guitar Duo of Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

Spin Cycle with Gina Sobel's Gold Sounds: 7 p.m., Brooks Hall at the University of Virginia, (434) 249-6191, $25 at door, $20 general admission, $15 paid Charlottesville Jazz Society supporters and $10 students.

Haydn's "Armida": Victory Hall Opera, 7:30 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, (434) 227-9978, $65 premium, $35 general admission and $14 students. Premium tickets include best seats and post-show wine-and-cheese reception with the artists at Firefly Restaurant.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments