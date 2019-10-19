Chugfest featuring Studebaker Huck, Breakers, Ghost Logic, Cokenail, Love Roses, Ruckus The Bulldog, LNT — Like No Tomorrow, The 40 Boys, The Chuggernauts and The Vailix, 1-8 p.m., IX Art Park, $10 suggested donation, all proceeds benefit UVa Cancer Center's Patient Services Fund.
Cracker: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.
Nick Berkin: 6 p.m. to midnight, Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Erin Lunsford: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Nick Franzitta for Session Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Picnics welcome; bring food to grill.
Patricia Barber Trio: 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, (434) 249-6191, $20, $15 paid Charlottesville Jazz Society supporters, $10 students.
Charlottesville Municipal Band with horn soloist Katy Ambrose: 97th Season Fall Concert, 3:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 295-9850, free.
”The Savannah Sipping Society”: 2:30 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.
National Theatre Live in HD — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Twilight Tours Through Scottsville History: Tours leave every 20 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m. from Scottsville Museum, $5. Accessible indoor performance offered at 2 p.m. at Victory Hall for $5.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
