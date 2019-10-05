Erin McKeown with Alice Clair: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $17, $15 advance.

Sustainability Festival Charlottesville: Inaugural event, noon-4 p.m., includes Battle of the Bands featuring local musicians, IX Art Park, free.

Sammy Horn: 6-9 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Central Virginia Blues Society Acoustic Jam: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

Gherkin, Wash & Wood for Session Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Picnics welcome; bring food to grill.

Blue Yonder: Presented by Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU, 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $16, $13 advance.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

