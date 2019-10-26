Ivan Appelrouth: 4 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Matty Metcalfe: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Mattie & Debbie with Sean Trischka &  Stash Wyslouch: 7-9 p.m., The Front Porch, $12-$10.

The Currys: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

Paulo Franco for Session Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Picnics welcome; bring food to grill.

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series with violinist David Sariti: With pianist Jeremy Thompson, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for children.

”The Savannah Sipping Society”: 2:30 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.

"The Haunting of Hill House": 2 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions at 1717 Allied Lane, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.

"The Best of Godspell": 2 p.m., Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church, (434) 293-7049, free. Offering will be taken to support Rachel's Haven.

”Follies”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

