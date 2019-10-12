Ram from Haiti: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

10th annual The Festy: IX Art Park, $119.

Irish Music featuring Patrick & Aaron Olwell and Friends: 2:30-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover.

Vines & Bines Fest with Bald Top Brewery: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., music by Tropical Attitudes from 2 to 5 p.m., 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Ken Farmer and the Authenticos: 4 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Bill Edmonds: 6-9 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Greg Ward: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

Matthew McAllister for Session Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Picnics welcome; bring food to grill.

Ayango Tarbo-Davenport: Violin recital, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free.

Sir James Galway and Lady Jeanne Galway: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $44.75 and $34.75.

”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments