{strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}Hoopla{/strong} featuring {strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}Ona, John R. Miller & The Engine Lights{/strong} and {strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}Dharma Bombs: {/strong}Devils Backbone Brewing Company’s Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, $150-$65.
GRiZ with The Funk Hunters: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $35 general admission, VIP packages available.
JoJo Siwa with The Belles: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (888) 575-8497, $67-$37.
DogFest: Noon-5 p.m., music by The Pollocks, includes food trucks and beer garden, IX Art Park, free. $500 prize for Best in Show costume. Dogs must be on leashes and must be good around children and around other dogs. No retractable leashes allowed.
Live Music on the Deck with Pat Anderson: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Royce Campbell: 6-9 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Dori Freeman: 7 p.m., The Front Porch, $20-$18.
Michael Clem Duo featuring Michael Clem & Rusty Speidel: 2-4:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
A Tribute to Vaughan Mairs featuring Mando Mafia and Scuffletown: 5-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Brian Franke for Session Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Picnics welcome; bring food to grill.
The Michael Musillami Trio: 7 p.m., Brooks Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 249-6191, $20 at the door, $15 general admission, $12 paid Charlottesville Jazz Society supporters and $10 students.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with pianist Albert Kim: “Mozart and Brahms,” 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $10 students, each UVa student may request free ticket in advance.
”The Sound of Music”: 2 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
