Lindsay Lou and Trout Steak Revival: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for limited four-packs.

Magic City Hippies with Sego: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

Irish Music featuring Patrick & Aaron Olwell and Friends: 2:30-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.

Matty Metcalfe: 6-9 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

The Slocan Ramblers: 7 p.m., The Front Porch, $20-$18.

Genna Matthew: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Followed by Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy fundraiser for $30, $25 advance.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

Local Vocals for Session Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Picnics welcome; bring food to grill. 

Sensory-friendly screening of "Aladdin": 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths.

Traditional screening of "Aladdin": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths.

National Theatre Live in HD: "The Lehman Trilogy": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Three Notch'd Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: "Late Have I Loved Thee: Passionate Italian Baroque," 4 p.m., Holy Comforter Catholic Church, (434) 409-3424, $25, free for students.

”The Sound of Music”: 2 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

