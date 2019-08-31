Music on the Deck with John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.

Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio with Bennie Dodd: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Matty Metcalfe: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Calie Garrett, Gary Green and Justin Storer: 2:30-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

