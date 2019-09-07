The Near Misses: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.
Building Community Music Book Launch Party: Readings from “Making Music for Life” by author and musician Gayla Mills and music by Dr. Levine and the Dreaded Blues Lady, Blue Locomotive, Mojo Pie, Bob and Carolyn and Gene and Gayla Mills, 7-9 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 817-2633, $5, benefits The Prism Coffeehouse and The Front Porch.
The Piedmont Master Gardeners Association and Virginia Cooperative Extension Present: The Future of Our Landscapes in a Changing Environment: 3 p.m. poster contest and exhibitors’ tables, 4 p.m. program and question-and-answer panel, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $10, free for ages 18 and younger.
14 Stories with 10th Street and Charlie Shea: 2 p.m., doors open at noon, the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7.
Irish Music featuring Patrick & Aaron Olwell and Friends: 2:30-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Music on the Deck with Brian Franke: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Front Porch Open Mic featuring Patrick Keese: 7-9 p.m., The Front Porch, free.
John Rimel: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Local Vocals: 3-6 p.m., Stone Mountain Vineyards in Dyke, (434) 990-9463, no cover.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 295-5395, $25-$6.
Stephanie Nakasian and The Richmond Jazz All-Stars: Featuring saxophonist James “Saxmo” Gates, pianist Weldon Hill, bassist Michael Hawkins and drummer Billy Williams, 7 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church — Unitarian Universalist, (434) 249-6191, $25 at door, $20 general admission, $15 paid Charlottesville Jazz Society members and $10 students.
”The Sound of Music”: 2 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
