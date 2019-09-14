Irish Music featuring Patrick & Aaron Olwell and Friends: 2:30-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Upfront Inc. Presents Tom Segura — Take It Down Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $78.50 gold circle, $48, $40.50, $35.50, $28.50.
Riley Baugus: Presented by Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU, 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $18, $15 advance.
Music on the Deck with Robert Jospe: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Nick Berkin: 6 p.m.-midnight, Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Willie DE: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Screening of ”Paris to Pittsburgh”: National Geographic documentary followed by question-and-answer time with representatives of sponsoring groups Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Virginia Interfaith Power & Light and Wild Virginia, 1 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, (434) 978-1062, free.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 295-5395, $25-$6.
”The Sound of Music”: 2 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
