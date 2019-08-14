Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Brother Oliver: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 293-9463, free.
No Particular Order: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Michael Elswick: 7 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Randy Johnston: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Happy Hour in the Garden with Matthew O’Donnell: 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Front Porch, (434) 242-7012, $5.
Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
The Midnight Buzz Band for Tailgate Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Children and leashed dogs welcome. Picnics welcome. Bring food to grill. Inclement weather may cancel event.
Party on the Patio featuring Scott Ward: 6-8 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
The Currys: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
The Reflex in Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: 5-9 p.m., in front of the Depot on Commerce Street in downtown Culpeper, (540) 825-4416, $7, $5 advance, free for children.
“The Elephant in the Room": One-woman play by Priyanka Shetty, IX Art Park.