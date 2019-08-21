Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Matt Johnson: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 293-9463, free.

Neal Goodloe: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Michael Elswick: 7 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Orion and the Melted Crayons: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Karma's Twisted Thursday: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

The Bobby Midnight Band for Tailgate Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Children and leashed dogs welcome. Picnics welcome. Bring food to grill. Inclement weather may cancel event.

Party on the Patio featuring Scott Ward: 6-8 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.

Emily Kresky & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

“Hambone”: Charlottesville Players Guild performs new play by Leslie Scott-Jones, 8 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $15-$10.

"Steel Magnolias": Victory Hall Players, 7:30 p.m., Images Salon in Scottsville, $20, $15 students and seniors.

 

