Goth Night featuring Double Eyelid with This Hollow Machine and DJ Pat 626: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $8 advance.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Songs: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 293-9463, free.
Michael Elswick: 7 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Isabel Bailey: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Happy Hour in the Garden with Matthew O'Donnell: 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Front Porch, (434) 242-7012, $5.
Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Michael Coleman for Tailgate Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Children and leashed dogs welcome. Picnics welcome. Bring food to grill. Inclement weather may cancel event.
Party on the Patio featuring Scott Ward: 6-8 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
“The Niceties”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.