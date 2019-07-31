THURSDAY 8-1
Paramount Presents: Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2019 in HD: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
BJ Barham: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with A University of Whales: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 293-9463, free.
Susan, Neal and Lon — Grateful Dead: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Michael Elswick: 7 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Happy Hour in the Garden with The Rivanna Roustabouts: 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Front Porch, (434) 242-7012, $5.
Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Full Moon Saloon for Tailgate Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Children and leashed dogs welcome. Picnics welcome. Bring food to grill. Inclement weather may cancel event.
Party on the Patio featuring Scott Ward: 6-8 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Voice Master Class, 1 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Strings Master Class, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Mix, Mingle & Music VIII: The Bach-Mendelssohn Connection, 6:30 p.m., cocktail half-hour at 5:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $32.
Preview of “The Niceties”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
“Steel Magnolias”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.