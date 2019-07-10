Belle and Sebastian with Ex Hex: 7 p.m., gates at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50 lower reserved, $36 general admission.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mojo Pie: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 293-9463, free.
Koda and Marie: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Michael Elswick: 7 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Isabel Bailey: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Susie & The Pistols for Tailgate Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Children and leashed dogs welcome. Picnics welcome. Bring food to grill. Inclement weather may cancel event.
Party on the Patio featuring Scott Ward: 6-8 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
Screening of ”Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution”: 6:30 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (917) 833-1421, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Strings Master Class, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Mix, Mingle & Music II: Bold Rock I — Bold, Beautiful Birds, 7 p.m., cider and dinner hour at 5 p.m., Bold Rock Hard Cider, (434) 361-0541, $32.
“Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.