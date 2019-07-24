Chris Isaak with Tift Merritt: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $69 gold circle reserved, $55 lower pavilion reserved, $30 general admission.
Albemarle County Fair: 4-9 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $5, free if younger than 6.
L.Y.A.O. Winstmas Games with host Winston Hodges: RVA vs. C’ville: Comedy game show hybrid, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $5.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Songs: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 293-9463, free.
Neal Goodloe: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Michael Elswick: 7 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Orion and the Melted Crayons: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Happy Hour in the Garden with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Front Porch, (434) 242-7012, $5.
Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Paulien for Tailgate Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Children and leashed dogs welcome. Picnics welcome. Bring food to grill. Inclement weather may cancel event.
Party on the Patio featuring Scott Ward: 6-8 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Voice Master Class, 1 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Strings Master Class, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Mix, Mingle & Music VI: Bold Rock II — Back to Bach, 6:30 p.m., cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., Bold Rock Hard Cider, (434) 361-0541, $32.
Shakespeare at the Ruins: ”A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Four County Players, 7 p.m., pre-show entertainment at 6 p.m., Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $20, $15 for members of groups of 10 or more.
Preview of “Steel Magnolias”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
”Rent”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, sold out.