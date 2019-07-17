Lord Nelson with The BLNDRS: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $8 advance.
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 293-9463, free.
No Particular Order: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Michael Elswick: 7 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
John Bittner and Friends: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Night at the Museum: 5-9 p.m., with music by Sally Rose Band starting at 6 p.m., refreshments sold by Champion Brewing, Ankida Ridge Knight's Gambit Vineyard and food trucks, Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia at 400 Worrell Drive, (434) 244-0234, $5, free for members.
Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Scuffletown for Tailgate Thursday: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Children and leashed dogs welcome. Picnics welcome. Bring food to grill. Inclement weather may cancel event.
Party on the Patio featuring Scott Ward: 6-8 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
Souled Out in Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: 5-9 p.m., in front of the Depot on Commerce Street in downtown Culpeper, (540) 825-4416, $7, $5 advance, free for children.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Conducting Master Class with Academy String Quartet and piano, 10 a.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Conducting Master Class with Festival Artists, 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy String Master Class, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Mix, Mingle & Music IV: Unexpected Pairings — Jazz Violin and Michael White, 6:30 p.m., cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., Valley Road Vineyards, (434) 361-0541, $32.
Shakespeare at the Ruins: "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Four County Players, 7 p.m., pre-show entertainment at 6 p.m., Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $20, $15 for members of groups of 10 or more.
“Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
"Rent": 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, sold out.