Charles Owens Trio featuring R4nd4zzo Big B4nd: Record release show, 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15.
Louis Smith: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night: 8-10 p.m., Firefly, (434) 202-1050, free. Content is not always appropriate for all ages.
Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Charlottesville Municipal Band: 97th Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, free.
Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancers: 6:30 p.m., parish hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy on Owensville Road, (434) 979-0939, beginners welcome, dancers welcome with or without partners, $5, first class free.