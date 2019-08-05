The Flaming Lips with Claypool Lennon Delirium and Particle Kid: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $49 general admission, VIP packages available.
Ragnarockers: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night: 8-10 p.m., Firefly, (434) 202-1050, free. Content is not always appropriate for all ages.
Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
“The Niceties”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancers: 6:30 p.m., parish hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy on Owensville Road, (434) 979-0939, beginners welcome, dancers welcome with or without partners, $5, first class free.