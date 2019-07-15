An Evening with Charlie Hunter Trio featuring Lucy Woodward: concert scheduled for the Southern Cafe and Music Hall has been canceled, (800) 594-8499.
Louis Smith: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night: 8-10 p.m., Firefly, (434) 202-1050, free. Content is not always appropriate for all ages.
Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Charlottesville Municipal Band: 97th Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., musical instrument petting zoo for children at 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-9850, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Conducting Master Class with Academy Strings, 10 a.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Strings Master Class, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Mix, Mingle & Music II: Conducting Sibelius, 6:30 p.m., cocktail half-hour at 6 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion, (434) 361-0541, $32.
“Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancers: 6:30 p.m., parish hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy on Owensville Road, (434) 979-0939, beginners welcome, dancers welcome with or without partners, $5, first class free.