Blues Traveler's "four Live Tour" with Magnolia Boulevard: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $32 advance.

Mike Doughty Plays Soul Coughing's "Ruby Vroom" 25-Year Anniversary Tour with The Ghost of Mr. Oberon: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $23, $20 advance.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night: 8-10 p.m., Firefly, (434) 202-1050, free. Content is not always appropriate for all ages.

Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Haydn's "Armida": Victory Hall Opera, 7:30 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, (434) 227-9978, $65 premium, $35 general admission and $14 students. Premium tickets include best seats and post-show wine-and-cheese reception with the artists at Firefly Restaurant.

Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancers: 6:30 p.m., parish hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy on Owensville Road, (434) 979-0939, beginners welcome, dancers welcome with or without partners, $5, first class free.

 

