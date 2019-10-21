Louis Smith: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night: 8-10 p.m., Firefly, (434) 202-1050, free. Content is not always appropriate for all ages.
Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Cellist Amit Peled and pianist Noreen Polera in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 one-hour student rush tickets.
Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancers: 6:30 p.m., parish hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy on Owensville Road, (434) 979-0939, beginners welcome, dancers welcome with or without partners, $5, first class free.
