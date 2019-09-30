Danny Beirne Trio: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Louis Smith: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night: 8-10 p.m., Firefly, (434) 202-1050, free. Content is not always appropriate for all ages.

Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Pacifica Quartet with guitarist Sharon Isbin in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 one-hour student rush tickets.

Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancers: 6:30 p.m., parish hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy on Owensville Road, (434) 979-0939, beginners welcome, dancers welcome with or without partners, $5, first class free.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments