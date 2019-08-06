James Wilson (of Sons of Bill) with Berit Goetz: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
Martini Wednesdays with Sammy: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Wine Down Wednesday with Tara Mills: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Gourmeltz food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Charlottesville Music Showcase Presents The Sid Kingsley Band: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Paramount Theater tours: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
“The Niceties”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international foxtrot, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.
Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.