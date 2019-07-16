Ships in the Night, Angel Metro and Please Don’t Tell: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance, a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Women’s Initiative.
Open Mic with Neal Goodloe: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Martini Wednesdays with Sammy: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Wine Down Wednesdays with music by Billy and the Backbeats: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Spice Sea Gourmet food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Charlottesville Music Showcase Presents Funktional Electrik: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Conducting Master Class with Academy String Quartet and piano, 10 a.m., Dunlop Pavilion, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Conducting Master Class with Festival Artists, 2 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Fresh Perspectives: Isn’t It Romantic?, 7:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $35.
”Camelot”: Charlottesville Opera, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 293-4500, $75, $65, $50, $25, $16.50 students, $12 youths ages 12 and younger.
“Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
”Rent”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, sold out.
Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international tango, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.
Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.