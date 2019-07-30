» Cardi B with Kevin Gates and Saweetie: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (888) 575-8497, $123 to $47, parking $15.
» Martini Wednesdays with Sammy: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
» Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
» Charlottesville Music Showcase and 2Sly Present SRSLY “An After-Cardi”: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
» Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Voice Master Class, 1 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion, (434) 361-0541, free.
» Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Winds Master Class, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
» Wintergreen Music Festival: Fresh Perspectives: Natalia Zukerman & Friends — The Women Who Rode Away, 7:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $35.
» “Steel Magnolias”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
» Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international foxtrot, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.
» Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.