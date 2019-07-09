Gov’t Mule with The Record Company: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $39 general admission.
Gov’t Mule After-Party with the Ron Holloway Band: 9:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.
Junior’s Last Stand: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Martini Wednesdays with Sammy: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: “Fresh Perspectives: From the 1700s to Today — What’s Old is New & Old Again,” 7:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion, (434) 361-0541, $35.
Preview of “Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international tango, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.
Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.