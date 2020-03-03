The District with And the Kids and Sixteen Jackies: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.

Timeless: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

LG & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Historic Backstage Tours: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

”Needville”: Inaugural presentation of play based on Sara Robinson’s book of poetry, 7:30 p.m., The Colonnades Senior Living Community, free, reception follows.

New Works Festival: University of Virginia Department of Drama presents short plays written, directed, produced and performed by students, 8 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5.

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

