WEDNESDAY 11-20
Open Mic with Neal Goodloe: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Martini Wednesday with Sammy: 6-9 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Charlottesville Music Showcase Presents Nefarious Characters: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
LG & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
"Tigers Be Still": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.
"She Kills Monsters": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students, includes mature content.
Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international waltz, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.
Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.
