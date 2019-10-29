An Evening with Star Kitchen: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

Martini Wednesday with Sammy: 6-9 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Charlottesville Music Showcase Presents Musical Suspects: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

LG & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international rumba, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

