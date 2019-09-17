Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $40.
Cat Power with Arsun: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $37, $35 advance.
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers with Los Elk: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12.
Open Mic with Neal Goodloe: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Martini Wednesday with Sammy: 6-9 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Wine Down Wednesday with music by South Canal Street: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Spice Sea Gourmet food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Front Porch Night with Southwater: 7-9 p.m., Peloton Station, free.
Charlottesville Music Showcase Presents Studebaker Huck, Girls on Grass and 7th Grade Girl Fight: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
LG & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.
Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international quickstep, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.
Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.
Virginia Reelers: Introductory square dance lessons with caller Larry Winegard, 7-9 p.m., Woodbrook Elementary School, (434) 466-4375, free.
