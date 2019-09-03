 

Interpol: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 general admission, $35 advance.

WNRN Presents Super Doppler with Palm Palm and Orion & The Melted Crayons: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $17, $10 advance.

Martini Wednesdays with Sammy: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Wine Down Wednesdays with music by David Tewksbury: Noon-4 p.m., Gourmeltz food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

LG & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international foxtrot, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments