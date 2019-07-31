BiG! will release “small,” the local band’s first full-length recording, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Southern Café and Music Hall. Doors will open at 8 p.m.
Also on the bill will be the indie pop of special guest 7th Grade Girl Fight.
BiG!, originally a spinoff of Ice House Road, features guitarist and vocalist Gary Hawthorne; JR Stoffel on drums, Cajon, percussion and background vocals; and Bryan McKenzie on bass.
BiG! began as an acoustic duo featuring Stoffel and Hawthorne when Ice House Road went on sabbatical. The duo brought in longtime friend and bassist McKenzie to jumpstart the new "electric powerhouse 21st-century blues and rock 'n' roll machine."
Together, the musicians just finished recording “small” on Ranch Hand Records. It is a collection of 10 short stories written or co-written by Hawthorne; the last two are dedicated to the people of Charlottesville.
Tickets, $7, will be available at the door. The album is available on all formats, except vinyl. Get details at thebandbig.com or thesoutherncville.com.
Editor's note: Bryan McKenzie is senior writer for The Daily Progress.