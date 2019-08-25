FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVa Health is alerting the public to symptoms of lung illnesses that can result from vaping.
Although there have been no known deaths so far, nearly 100 cases of lung illnesses have been reported, mainly in Wisconsin. Patients had used electronic vaping devices — often with vaping liquids that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana — within a few weeks of the onset of symptoms.
The symptoms include:
• Fever, nausea and vomiting.
• Shortness of breath, cough and chest pain.
The symptoms becomes progressively worse over the course of several days and can mimic a viral illness, like the flu, or even a heart attack. Seek medical help immediately if you are experiencing symptoms and have used a vaping device within the past few weeks.
The Blue Ridge Poison Center can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (800) 222-1222.