Twenty-five years after the release of “four,” the Grammy Award-winning album that brought the top-40th hits “Run-Around” and “Hook” to national audiences, the musicians of Blues Traveler still remember the fun of recording it.
“In order to do it, you have to buy in completely and believe it’s going to be the best record you’ve ever made,” guitarist Chandler Kinchla said of the recording process.
And as Blues Traveler tours in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “four” — including Tuesday’s stop at Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theater — fans can expect to hear what Kinchla calls “what these songs have grown into.” Instead of museum-quality tracks frozen in amber coming straight from the silver-anniversary album, the songs as they’re performed today are burnished by insights and influences gained from decades of performances. Night after night, these road-tested songs gain new luster.
“These songs definitely have kind of morphed and grown over time,” he said. “We’ve been touring the whole way through. These songs you play so much that they become more of a mirror of what’s going on in the venue that night.”
During Tuesday’s show, the band will play “four” in its entirety. For diehard fans, it’s a quick trip back to an eventful beginning.
Blues Traveler got its start in 1987 as four high schoolers — singer and harmonica player John Popper, Kinchla, drummer Brendan Hill and the late bassist Bobby Sheehan — jamming in Hill’s basement in Princeton, New Jersey.
The musicians had recorded their early touring standbys on their 1989 debut album, and fans responded. By the time they started recording their fourth album, “four,” for A&M Records, the band was entering a creative new period, writing new material and getting valuable feedback and support.
“We had a really good relationship with all the people at our record company,” Kinchla said. “It was a really good team, and it brought out the best in us at that time.”
The Internet has made today’s recording environment a different experience, and the guitarist recognizes the advantages of both.
“I do like the freedom of the do-it-yourself environment now,” Kinchla said. “You’re like your own little company. I think that’s a good thing.”
These days, there can be a seat-of-the-pants quality. “Now, I think things aren’t quite as well thought out,” he said.
The recording of “four,” from the major-label days, offers a moment of contrast.
“When we made ‘four,’ we wanted to make a really fun, accessible record,” Kinchla said. After listening to the results, however, leaders at the label decided the band had tried a little too hard to fit into the current sound. At the label’s request, Blues Traveler returned to the studio to record “Hook” and “Brother John” to add back some of its distinctive flavor to the mix.
“A&M was terrific back then, They wanted us to be hairy and funky,” Kinchla said with a chuckle.
The band’s most recent album, “Hurry Up and Hang Around,” just made the Grammy Awards shortlist for best rock album. Although Kinchla is pleased by the prospect of another Grammy win, he isn’t counting chickens before they hatch.
“I just like the happy surprises when they come,” he said.
“We’ve been around now since ’87 — that’s 32 years — and all those milestones keep popping up,” Kinchla said. “Some of these things feel as if they were just a couple of years ago.”
It doesn’t get old, and keeping such songs as “Run-Around” alive and vital is part of that secret.
“People always get so excited when we play it,” Kinchla said. “Hook’ as well. We have those songs. it if that’s all you play, it makes for a boring evening.”
