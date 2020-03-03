Bubbles, Brews and Barbecue will serve up almost 30 craft beers by 15 local breweries from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Boar’s Head Resort.
The current lineup of breweries and cideries includes Three Notch’d, Skipping Rock, Deschutes, Seven Arrows, Champion, Old Bust Head, Stable Craft Brewery, Alewerks, Beale’s, Trapezium, Stone, Buskey Cider, Starr Hill, Blue Mountain, South Street, Bold Rock Cider and Brothers.
Sparkling wine selections also will be available.
Tickets are $30 for guests 21 and older; designated drivers and guests ages 20 and younger pay $10. Inclement weather will move the event indoors. For tickets and details, go to boarsheadresort.com.
