The following book-related events are scheduled for Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
• Noon Monday at Nelson Memorial Library: Brown Bag Book Club members select the books they'll be reading.
• 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Live Poets, Too, a monthly meeting for ages 18 and older, gives poets a chance to share their work or read poems by others. Listeners also are welcome. Optional writing prompts will be provided if there's interest.
• 1 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: Mystery Book Group members will meet for a screening of "Murder on the Orient Express" Family members and friends are welcome, too. Bring any mystery books you'd like to pass along to others in the Book Exchange.
• 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greene County Library: Cookbook Bookclub members will meet for conversation and potluck to share dishes they've prepared from recipes in this month's cookbook, "Made in Spain" by Jose Andres. Registration is required for each session and opens on the first of each month. Drop by the library to copy the recipe you'd like to cook for free.
• 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will discuss "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" by Mark Haddon. New members and visitors are always welcome.
• Noon Friday at Northside Library: Books Sandwiched In members can hear Michele Mattioli's review of "Squeezed: Why our families can't afford America" by Alissa Quart. Mattioli is special projects coordinator for Virginia Organizing.
The Charlottesville Reading Series will bring poet Chet’la Sebree, novelist Marco Rafala and poet Amie Whittemore to New Dominion Bookshop at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sebree is the director of the Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts and an assistant professor of English at Bucknell University. She is the author of “Mistress,” which won the 2018 New Issues Poetry Prize.
Rafala is a first-generation Sicilian American novelist, musician and writer for award-winning tabletop role-playing games. He has an MFA in fiction from The New School and is co-curator of the Guerrilla Lit Reading Series in New York City.
Whittemore is the author of “Glass Harvest,” a poetry collection. Her poems have won multiple prizes, including a Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Prize She is the reviews editor for Southern Indiana Review and teaches English at Middle Tennessee State University.
New Dominion Bookshop will present its Holiday Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
There will be hors d’oeuvres, drinks and plenty of time to check out the books in the guise of checking names off your gift list. It’s free. For details, call (434) 295-2552 or visit ndbookshop.com/events/the-new-dominion-holiday-party/.
Susan Jane McCulley will sign copies of her new book, “Octabusy: How to Let Go in a Sea of Doing,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at C’ville Arts.
McCulley, an artist, writer and member of C’ville Arts, shares the story of Octabusy, who is stressed, tired and looking for another way of doing things — which she finds in the Sea of Being.
Her first book is “Buddha Cat: Learning Awareness, Presence & Self-Care from a Teacher Who Sometimes Barfs on the Bed.”
Learn more at susanmcculley.com and cvillearts.org.
Don’t forget that sponsor and judge Wayne Drumheller still is accepting entries for the Rockfish River Valley Writers’ second writing contest, “Stories, Tales, Essays and Poetry from Old Wintergreen, Virginia.” The deadline is March 27, 2020, and there is no entry fee.
For complete on test guidelines, email rockfishrivervalleywriters@mail.com or call (336) 266-6461.
The Friends of the Culpeper County Library Used Bookstore is offering its Holiday Book Sale through Dec. 21. The store is inside the Culpeper County Library, next to the Adult Reading Area. Look for Christmas-themed novels, paperbacks and children's books.
The bookstore will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2, 2020.
