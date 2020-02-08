The following book-related events will be taking place this week at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches:
• 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Live Poets, Too, a group for poetry fans ages 18 and older, will meet to share poems and listen while others read. Optional writing prompts will be provided if there’s enough interest.
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library: Members of Pages & Pals, JMRL’s book club for adults with intellectual disabilities, will discuss a short story and take part in a group activity. All supplies are provided. The group will meet everything other week through April. It’s presented in partnership with Charlottesville parks and Recreation’s Adaptive Recreation Program, and details are available at shamfeldt@jmrl.org.
• 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will discuss the writings of Ernest Hemingway. If you’d like to read ahead for the next meeting on March 11, the book will be “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson.
Russ Eanes, author of “The Walk of a Lifetime,” will discuss his book at WMRA’s Books & Brews event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pro Re Nata Brewery in Crozet.
Eanes will talk about his decision at age 61 to hike 500 miles on the Camino de Santiago trail. Along the way, he encountered gracious hospitality, made friends with fellow pilgrims and watched the beauty of late winter and early spring in the Pyrenees Mountains. For details, go to smart.org/post/books-brews-February-11-12-2020#stream/0.
Poet and translator Taije Silverman will be at New Dominion Bookshop for a book reading and signing event at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Selected Poems of Giovanni Pascoli,” her new translation of Pascoli’s work, introduces English-speaking readers to the founder of modern Italian poetry. Silverman collaborated with Marina Della Putta Johnston.
Silverman, who teaches poetry and translation at the University of Pennsylvania, has won the Anne Halley Prize for the best poem in The Massachusetts Review and a Fulbright Award in Italy, among other honors.
The 31st annual African American Read-In begins at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Church of God at 1025 E. Rio Road.
Presented by the Charlottesville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the event will feature local young people reading excerpts of works by African American authors.
