The following book-related events are scheduled for Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 6 p.m. Monday at Greene County Library: Chronicles of Yarnia — A Charitable Yarnwork Group will meet to work on current individual projects and knit or crochet blankets, sweaters and other items for the American Red Cross. Craft fans ages 12 and older of all skill levels are welcome.
» 1 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: Mystery Book Group members will discuss “The Corpse on the Dike” by Janwillem van de Wetering. The fans of mysteries and spy thrillers will talk about “For the Dead” by Timothy Hallinan at the Feb. 25 meeting.
» 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greene County Library: Cookbook Bookclub members will meet for a potluck to share dishes they’ve prepared from recipes in “Barefoot in Paris” by Ina Garten. The Feb. 25 meeting will feature recipes from “The London Cookbook” by Aleksandra Crapanzano. Registration is required and begins on the first of each month. The group is for ages 12 and older.
» 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion Group members will meet to discuss “The Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom and share light refreshments. Newcomers and visitors are always welcome. The book for the Feb. 25 meeting is “The City in the Middle of the Night” by Charlie J. Anders.
» 10 a.m. Friday at Scottsville Library: NovelTEA Book Club members will share tea and light refreshments whiole they talk about “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman.
» 3 p.m. Saturday at Greene County Library: Local author William A. James Sr. will speak about his new memoir, “Hard Times and Survival: The Autobiography of an African American Son.” James will speak about how he overcame significant obstacles in his life. Question-and-answer time, refreshments and a book signing will follow.
Suzanne Morse Moomaw is the new director of the University of Virginia Press.
Moomaw, associate professor of urban and environmental planning in UVa’s School of Architecture and director of the Community Design Research Center, has served on the press’s board of directors since 2015. She has spent the past two years as chair of the board.
The post became vacant after the death of Mark Saunders. Moomaw, who is on leave from the School of Architecture for the 2020-21 academic year, will launch the search for the next director in spring 2021.
Jennifer Ackerman, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Genius of Birds,” has written a new book about the latest research into bird life.
“The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent and Think,” published by Penguin Press, is scheduled for a May 5 release. The new book draws on new findings about bird behavior and Ackerman’s own field observations around the world, from Australia to Japan to Austria to Alaska.
Author and artist Warren Craghead is releasing a new book through Leaf and Signal. “Runs on Blood: Drawings from the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davis, Switzerland” features a series of drawings Craghead created and published on Instagram last year.
Craghead declared himself artist-in-residency of last year’s event, drawing the annual meeting of government and business leaders live. He is drawing this year’s event as well.
Aracelis Girmay will present a poetry reading at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Virginia Bookstore.
Girmay, who teaches at Hampshire College, has received a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship and a Whiting Award. Her poetry collections include “Teeth,” “Kingdom Animalia” and “The Black Maria.” She also wrote the collage-based picture book “changing, changing.”
Poets Susannah Nevison and Christopher Kondrich will be at New Dominion Bookshop for a book reading and signing at 7 p.m. Friday. Poet and artist Valencia Robin will serve as host for the event, which is co-sponsored by WriterHouse.
Nevison is the author of “Lethal Theater” and “Teratology.” She serves as an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Sweet Briar College.
Kondrich, author of “Valuing,” is an associate editor for 32 Poems.
Authors Amanda Swanson and Bill Haltom will speak about their new book, “Full Court Press: How Pat Summitt, a High School Basketball Player and a Legal Team Changed the Game,” during a book talk and signing event at 7 p.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop.
Swanson, a law student at the University if Virginia, worked as a women’s basketball assistant at Mount St. Joseph University. Haltom is an award-winning newspaper and magazine columnist and the author of seven books.
