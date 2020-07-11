» Proal Hartwell presents a new anthology, “One for the Road: An Anthology of Road Trip Writing,” that is raising money for food relief organizations in Charlottesville.
Hartwell invited other mostly local writers to write essays about road trips — while they were all stuck at home, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The book of 22 essays, which includes a link to a Spotify playlist, is available on Amazon. All profits benefit food relief, and the book has raised $500 so far. Learn more at amazon.com/dp/B08BF14HNN?ref_pe_3052080_397514860.
» Orange County’s public libraries have reopened for regular hours on weekdays.
In keeping with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 63, face masks are expected, and social distancing is required. On Saturdays. only curbside service will be offered. A variety of items that cannot be sanitized may not be checked out at this time, including newspapers, magazines, storytime and adult reading kits, nature backpacks and other items. For details, go to orangecountyva.gov.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library presents the following book-related virtual events this week:
6 p.m. Tuesday: Greene County Library’s Cookbook Bookclub will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sign up at jmrl.org to get emailed instructions for joining the meeting. This month’s theme is “Picnic Favorites.”
Noon Thursday: Central Library’s Brown Baggers Book Club will meet to discuss “Dispatches from Pluto” by Richard Grant. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to learn how to participate by computer or by phone. The Aug. 20 meeting will focus on “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
