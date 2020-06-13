» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Summer Reading Challenge has begun. Challenge sheets can be downloaded from jmrl.org/summer.
There will be two challenge sheets this summer, and it’s possible to work on both at the same time if you wish. Families can take part in the challenges together.
Prizes will be awarded after the challenges end on Aug. 31, and grand-prize winners among adults, teens and children at each JMRL branch will receive $50 gift cards to Barnes & Noble Bookstore. Enter for the drawings at jmrl.org, or call Central Reference at (434) 979-7151, Ext. 4, to get an entry.
Through July 30, three shows will be available each week as part of JMRL’s Summer Family Performances. Check the calendar at jmrl.org/calendar.html to see who’ll be playing at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 2 p.m. Thursdays.
» Leaf and Signal has released a new book. “Crown’d” contains works that Charlottesville artists have created during quarantine.
Look for drawings, digital collages, prints, photographs and other creations by Courtney Coker, Warren Craghead, Stacey Evans, John Grant, Samantha Pagni, Jason Robinson, Lisa Ryan, Shannon Worrell and Sarah Boyts Yoder. The book can be read online for free, and an expanded print version is planned soon.
Learn more about the book at leafandsignal.com/crownd.html.
» DePaul Community Resources has released a new self-published book for young readers and their parents.
“A Goat’s Tale: Billie the Fainting Goat Learns to Be Brave,” written by Amy Burns and illustrated by Julianne Orr, follows young Billie as he learns simple step-by-step muscle relaxation techniques from Nanny-Goat. The book, the first title in a series, can be an entertaining read for children and families to share and a source of comfort.
Burns, a licensed professional counselor, is a supervisor and site leader for DePaul’s Abingdon office. Orr, a recent high school graduate and award-winning artist, plans to attend Old Dominion University as a marine biology major.
The new book can be purchased at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For details, go online to depaulcr.org/a-goats-tale.
