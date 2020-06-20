» Nelson Memorial Library is reopening after months of closure as a result of construction and COVID-19. The building is not yet open to the public, but curbside service is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Be ready to follow physical distancing guidelines for safety. To learn more about curbside services and the processes for placing holds on materials, go to jmrl.org/br-nelson.htm.

» Plan ahead for a virtual book reading event featuring local author Sharon Harrigan at 7 p.m. July 11. Presented by New Dominion Bookshop and WriterHouse, the event will be followed by a conversation with local author Kristen-Paige Madonia.

Harrigan’s debut novel, “Half,” will be released this month by University of Wisconsin Press.

Registration, which is free, is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcOCurTIsGtbb23Pw ZRxhYYouyi5iHQ7q.

From staff reports

Load comments