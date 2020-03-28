The Bibliographical Society of the University of Virginia has announced the winners of its 53rd Student Book Collecting Contest.

First place, plus $1,000 and the BSUVA’s Rare Book School Fellowship will go to Katherine Churchill for “Bowdoin, Before 1950.”

Honorable mention and $300 will be awarded to Hannah Barker for “Zen in the Art of Collecting: The Works of Ray Bradbury.”

Churchill will enter the National Collegiate Book Collecting Contest to compete for its $2,500 prize.

Seven local booksellers donated gift certificates for UVa’s contestants.

The society also announced the winners of its eighth round of Battestin Fellowships. Four fellowships have been awarded at $3,500 each.

The fellowships are named for the late Martin Battestin, a distinguished professor of English at UVa, and his wife, Ruthe, a literary scholar and a member of the Bibliographical Society’s Council.

The winners and their projects are as follows:

» Lucia Alden, “Performing Morality: A Comparative Study of Marginalia in Early Modern Drama and ‘The Faerie Queene.’’’

» Emmalee Dove, “Affective Interventions in Manuscript and Early Printed Books of Hours in the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library, c. 1240-1599.”

» Bridget Reilly, “Framing Melville: The Physical and Critical Manifestations of ‘Moby Dick.’’’

» Anne Marie Thompson, “Modern and Contemporary Poetry Among the Book Arts: A Study of Cross-Genre Compositions.”

