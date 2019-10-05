The B&J African American Bookfest, presented by Mr. Alex-Zan & Our Legacy Inc., will be presented from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library.
Presenters will be local historian Ann Wicks Carter, storyteller Paige Hill and author and trailblazer Mr. Alex-Zan.
The event, which will focus on local African American stories, will include a tribute to Brenda Burroughs Gresham-Groit, Lady of Fables; June Mitchell Bridgeforth, former UJAMAA Bookstore owner; and the Roland Beauford book collection. Everyone is welcome. For details, call (434) 202-0773 or email alexzan@i-c.net.
Other events planned for Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches and other locations this week include the following:
• 7 p.m. Monday at James River Brewery: Books on Tap brings James River Brewery Book Club members together to discuss “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel. The selection for the Nov. 4 meeting is “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot.
• 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Live Poets, Too will meet to share poetry. The event is for ages 18 and older.
• 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Monday Night Book Group members will talk about “The Unquiet Grave” by Sharyn McCrumb. The title for the Nov. 4 meeting is “The Master and Margarita” by Mikhail Bulgakov.
• 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Library: Pages and Pals, JMRL’s book club for adults ages 18 and older with intellectual disabilities, iwll meet to read a short story and take part in a group activity. All supplies will be provided.
• 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will meet for book selection. Plan ahead for the Nov. 13 meeting, which will focus on “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.
• 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Library: The Local Voices collection, which supports the work of area writers, musicians and filmmakers, is marking its second anniversary. Roy Serrao, library relations manager at BiblioBoard, will speak in a Skype appearance about the Indie Author Project and its promotion of self-published authors.
Charlottesville poet and author Madisen Kuhn will present a talk and book signing for “Almost Home,” her new collection of poems and prose, at 2 p.m. Sunday at Barnes & Noble in Barracks Road Shopping Center.
The new work includes hand-drawn illustrations by Melody Hansen.
Kuhn, 23, is the author of “Eighteen Years,” her debut poetry collection, and “Please Don’t Go Before I Get Better.” She is pursuing a BFA in studio and digital art with a minor in creative writing.
Mariflo Stephens’ new collection of poems, “Dream Straw,” will featured in a release celebration at 4 p.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop. Her new poems address death, identity, love and family.
Stephens has read or discussed her work on “Oprah” and on the Oxygen network. She released her own anthology, “Some Say Tomato,” in 1993. Her fiction can be found in “Worlds in Their Words: Contemporary American Women Writers,” and her essays can be read in “The Barbie Chronicles: A Real Doll Turns 40” and “Strategies for Successful Writing.” Learn more at ndbookshop.com or by calling (434) 295-2552.
Sharon Marcus will be at New Dominion Bookshop at 7 p.m. Saturday to speak about her new book, “The Drama of Celebrity.” Jack Hamilton, a University of Virginia professor, will serve as moderator.
Marcus, who is Orlando Harriman Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University, dives into the culture’s obsession with fame. Her book addresses such ideas as how stars are chosen, whether celebrities deserve the attention they receive and why people care so much about celebrities in the first place. She takes a closer look at the fame of actress Sarah Bernhardt, who became a global superstar through shrewd engagement with the technologies and popular media of her day.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alan Taylor also will be at New Dominion Bookshop. At 7 p.m. Friday, he will take part in a book talk and signing event for his new book, “Thomas Jefferson’s Education,” which will be released this month from W.W. Norton & Company.
The free event, co-sponsored by the Charlottesville Center for History and Culture, explores the historian and author’s new work about the university Jefferson founded in hopes of inspiring the sons of wealthy planters, lawyers and merchants to democratize the state and help rid it of slavery, and the role Jefferson’s granddaughters played in teaching a new generation of women.
Thomas, who is the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Professor of History at the University of Virginia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for history twice — most recently for “The Internal Enemy,” also a finalist for the National Book Award.
Albemarle County author Rebecca Templeman has released “Seven Days in Carrington,” the fifth volume in her “If Statues Could Speak” series of novels.
The new work follows members of the extended family of Anne Carter Thomas, the protagonist from the first volume of Templeman’s fiction series, as the Civil War statues at fictional Hamilton College become the focus of a violent protest during the college’s annual convocation. A counterprotest and a seemingly unrelated tragedy in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, create crises for five generations of Americans.
Marietta McCarty, author of “Leaving 1203: Emptying a Home, Filling the Heart,” and executive chef Harrison Keevil will present the second Keevil and Keevil 1203 Patio Party from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13.
Keevil will serve Southern cooking on small plates to mark the one-year anniversary of McCarty’s book. McCarty will speak at 3 p.m. Champion Brewing will offer a beer tasting.
The event is $25 and includes a copy of the book. Reservations aren’t required, but if you’d like to save a seat, dial (434) 989-7648.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.