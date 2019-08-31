Author Matthew Crawford will be the speaker for “Why We Drive,” the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture’s Opening Seminar, at 3 p.m. Friday at 3 University Circle.
Crawford, an Institute Senior Fellow, will talk about his forthcoming book, “Why We Drive: Toward a Philosophy of the Open Road,” which is set for a June 2020 release. He also is the author of “The World Beyond Your Head: On Becoming an Individual in an Age of Distraction.”
Learn more at iasculture.org.
Friday Night Writes: Young Writers’ Open Mic Night returns from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday to New Dominion Bookshop.
Young writers share their original short stories, poetry and music on the first Friday of the month. If you’re interested in participating, email a sample of your work to the bookstore at staff@ndbookshop.com. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.
Dinosaur Storytime with Sarah FitzHenry is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop.
Among the selections will be “How Do Dinosaurs Learn to Read?” by Jane Yolen, “Dinosaur! We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins and “Dinosaur Dance!” By Sandra Boynton. For details about the free event, visit ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.