Brian Teare, an associate professor at the University of Virginia, won this year’s Four Quartets Prize from the T.S. Eliot Foundation and the Poetry Society of America.
He won for “Toxics Release Inventory (Essay on Man),” which is included in his poetry collection “Doomsday Days.” That collection was released in 2019 by Nightboat Books. Serving as judges were Cyrus Cassells, Forrest Gander and Maureen McLane.
The honor comes with $21,000.
Teare also makes books by hand for Albion Books, his micropress.
Teare also has been named a 2020 Fellow by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.
Lawrie Balfour, another Charlottesville resident, was named a Fellow in American literature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.