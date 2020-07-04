Local author Sharon Harrigan will be at New Dominion Bookshop at 7 p.m. Saturday for a book launch, reading and conversation with Kristen-Paige Madonia.

She will talk about “Half,” her debut novel, which follows twin sisters and the changes in their lives after the death of their abusive father.

Harrigan, who teaches at WriterHouse, also is the author of “Playing with Dynamite: A Memoir.” For details, visit ndbookshop.com.

She also will appear at Richmond’s The High Point at 2 p.m. July 25 as part of the VA Writers Group’s monthly discussion. Author Erika Carter will lead the discussion.

From staff reports

Tags

Load comments