• Three Charlottesville High School students wrote winning essays for the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center's Liberation Freedom Day Essay Contest.
Marius Tebe, a 10th-grader, won first place and $1,200. Hakeim Morton, an 11th-grader, took home second-place honors and $1,000. Third place and an $800 prize went to 10th-grader Kaymin Hester.
The contest will continue to be a part of Liberation and Freedom Day programming. The students presented well researched essays despite the challenged presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the switch to online learning.
• Erin Clabough is teaming up with Crozet Library to present a parenting series that helps parents use neuroscience principles to teach such life skills as empathy, self-control and creativity.
Clabough, the author of "Second Nature: How Parents Can Use Neuroscience to Help Kids Develop Creativity, Empathy and Self-Control," received her doctorate in neuroscience from the University of Virginia in 2006. She is the mother of four children.
The third session is coming up July 10, and recordings of the other two sessions remain available on YouTube. For details, visit erinclaboughphd.com.
